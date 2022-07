Photo : YONHAP News

The postponement of a planned policy briefing by the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family to President Yoon Suk Yeol was simply the result of a general schedule adjustment, according to the top office.An official from the presidential office on Wednesday denied any reason for the postponement other than simple rescheduling to accommodate appearances by ministers at the National Assembly next week.The official emphasized that adjustments to the schedule happen often and there was no ulterior motive behind the office’s decision to move the briefing.The rescheduling set off speculation that the postponement is related to Yoon's campaign pledge to abolish the ministry.Earlier in the month, Yoon began receiving policy briefings from each ministry.A new date for the gender ministry's policy briefing is yet to be set.