Plans Announced to Ease Congestion, COVID-19 Spread during Summer Travel Season

The government has issued plans to ease congestion and minimize the spread of COVID-19 ahead of the peak summer travel season.According to a survey by the Korea Transport Institute released on Wednesday, some 88-point-nine million people are expected to travel during the 20-day period between Friday and August 10.The predicted total is equivalent to roughly four-point-four million people a day on average. Nine in ten are expected to travel in their cars.The survey found that a quarter of the travelers plan to spend their vacation on the nation’s east coast. The largest number will leave for their destinations next Saturday while return traffic to Seoul will be busiest the next day.To ease congestion, the government will allow driving on the shoulder on expressways to and from the east coast. Some roads will open temporarily, while more express buses will be available during the period.Disinfection procedures will be carried out in the waiting areas and bathrooms of all transportation facilities, such as highway rest stops and train stations.Authorities will also strengthen crackdowns on drunk driving and the failure to wear seat belts.