Science

KAIST Research Team Develops Technology to Detect Cancer Early

Written: 2022-07-20 15:37:04Updated: 2022-07-20 16:11:06

A research team at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology has developed technology capable of detecting cancer early using body fluids.

According to the university on Wednesday, the research team, led by professor of biochemical engineering Park Hyun-kyu and Jung Yeon-sik, professor of materials science and engineering, developed a multicolor quantum dot array that can detect multiple cancer-related microribonucleic acids, or microRNAs.

These microRNAs control various cellular activities such as cell growth and differentiation by regulating gene expression, and are being heralded as a future biomarker for diagnosing several diseases.

A member from the research team explained that body fluids such as blood, saliva and urine contain microRNAs, allowing liquid samples to be used to analyze gene mutations.

The team expressed hope that the technology would be widely adopted to detect cancer early and provide guidance on the optimal treatment for patients with the disease.
