Prosecution Summons Fmr. Health Minister Nominee for Questioning

Photo : YONHAP News

The former health minister nominee Kim Seung-hee has been questioned by the prosecution in relation to allegations of financial malfeasance.According to an official from the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office on Wednesday, Kim, who withdrew from consideration for health minister earlier in the month, was summoned as a suspect in an open investigation.Kim, who previously served as the Minister of Food and Drug Safety during the Park Geun-hye administration, is accused of using political funds when she was a lawmaker to provide incentives to her aides and give donations to members of her party.She also faces allegations that she used her political funds to pay for her husband's car insurance and cover a car rental fee in violation of the Political Funds Act.Late last month, the National Election Commission requested that the prosecution open an investigation into Kim for the illegal use of funds.Kim has denied any wrongdoing and said the problem was caused by an accounting error.