Asiana Airlines to Resume Incheon-Beijing Route

South Korea’s second-largest air carrier will resume one of its main flight routes to China on Saturday for the first time in more than two years.Asiana Airlines said on Wednesday that it will resume the Incheon-Beijing route, which was suspended in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The airline will offer one flight per week on Saturdays, with its 298-seat A330 plane departing from Incheon International Airport at 8:20 a.m. and arriving at Beijing Capital International Airport at 9:40 a.m. The plane will then leave Beijing at 12:40 p.m. and return to Incheon at 3:55 p.m.Before the pandemic, over one million passengers used the Incheon-Beijing route annually.Aside from the Incheon-Beijing route, Asiana Airlines currently operates one flight per week on each of three routes from Incheon to the Chinese cities of Nanjing, Changchun and Harbin.In the future, the company plans to increase the number of flights between the two countries.