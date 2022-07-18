Yoon Meets with Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister, Stresses Bilateral Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol met with visiting Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud on Wednesday and underlined the importance of cooperation with the Middle Eastern country.Calling Saudi Arabia Korea's largest supplier of crude oil and its economic and energy security partner, Yoon proposed that the two nations, which are marking the 60th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties this year, raise their relations to a higher level by expanding future-oriented cooperation in nuclear energy, construction, infrastructure and personnel exchanges.The president expressed hope that people in the two countries will further enhance mutual understanding and friendship based on expanded exchanges.The Saudi minister noted that Korean companies and workers have made great contributions to the development of Saudi’s infrastructure.He said his country hopes to strengthen cooperation with Korea for its “Vision 2030,” with its focus on new renewable energy and IT technology.He also noted that the K-pop group BTS enjoys huge popularity in Saudi Arabia and an increasing number of Saudi people are visiting Korea, calling for joint efforts to expand bilateral cooperation to include culture and tourism.