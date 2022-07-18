S. Korea Attends US-hosted Virtual Forum on Global Supply Chains

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea attended a U.S.-hosted ministerial forum to discuss cooperation on the issue of global supply chains.South Korea and 17 other partner economies wrapped up the two-day 2022 Supply Chain Ministerial Forum led by Washington on Wednesday with the adoption of a joint statement.Seoul's foreign ministry said foreign minister Park Jin and trade minister Ahn Duk-geun participated in the video-linked forum co-hosted by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.The meeting was held to follow up on the U.S.-hosted Global Summit on Supply Chain Resilience that took place in Rome in October of last year on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit.Participants shared policies of their countries aimed at reducing short-term logistics and supply chain disruptions as well as longer-term resilience challenges.The ministers then adopted a joint statement stressing the urgent need to further strengthen supply chains, noting the shocks to global supply chains from pandemics, wars and conflicts, extreme climate impacts, and natural disasters.The countries said in the joint statement that to ensure the effort is effective, they intend to engage with businesses, workers, academia, labor and civil society.