Top Diplomats of S. Korea, Saudi Arabia Discuss Enhancing Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea and Saudi Arabia held talks on Wednesday to discuss expanding future-oriented cooperation between the two nations.According to Seoul's foreign ministry, foreign minister Park Jin met with visiting Saudi Arabian foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud at the ministry building in Seoul.In the meeting, minister Park stressed the importance of Saudi Arabia in South Korea's energy security, calling the country a key partner in Seoul's economic cooperation and diplomacy with the Middle Eastern region.The minister proposed that the two nations further expand cooperation in high-tech sectors including energy, construction, ICT and health.He also hoped that South Korean businesses will participate in the Saudi Arabia Vision 2030, a national economic reform involving major development and construction projects.In response, the Saudi minister said his country also hopes to further enhance cooperation with South Korea to realize the Saudi Vision 2030.