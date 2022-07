Photo : YONHAP News

Second Vice Health and Welfare Minister Lee Ki-il says vaccines adapted for new strains of COVID-19 are expected to come out around August or September.Lee made the remark on Thursday when he appeared on a radio program, saying Pfizer and Moderna are both developing adapted vaccines. He said he requested the firms to provide the new vaccines to South Korea first.On the decision to expand eligibility for a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot to people aged 50 and older, Lee said there are many people in their 50s who have underlying conditions.He then encouraged people in that age group to get the fourth shot, saying vaccines not only prevent infection but also lower the risk of seeing conditions worsen by more than 50 percent.