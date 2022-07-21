S. Korea Confirms 2nd Case of Omicron Subvariant BA.2.75

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation has confirmed its second case of the omicron subvariant, BA.2.75, unofficially dubbed “Centaurus.”The Central Disease Control Headquarters confirmed on Thursday that another patient was found to have been infected with the highly-transmissible subvariant.The patient tested positive for COVID-19 two days after entering the nation from India on July 5. Quarantine authorities are currently conducting an epidemiological survey on the patient.The nation confirmed its first case last Thursday in a man in his 60s living in Incheon who has not traveled overseas recently.The new, highly-mutated variant has more spike protein mutations compared to the BA.2 variant, enabling it to easily get around immunity from vaccines and previous infections.Since it was first confirmed in India in May, the latest mutant has been reported in several parts of the world, including the U.S. and Europe.