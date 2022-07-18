PPP Acting Chief Blames Moon Gov't for Causing Economic Vulnerability

Photo : YONHAP News

The acting chief and floor leader of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) blamed the former Moon Jae-in administration's failed policies for weakening the domestic economy to external fluctuations.During a parliamentary speech on Thursday, Kweon Seong-dong cited the Moon government's income-led growth policy, drastic minimum wage hike, and housing policies aimed at curbing demand as the main culprits that threatened people's livelihoods.Kweon pledged to enforce policies aimed at preparing for the future, such as increasing the supply of agricultural reserves to stabilize consumer prices, freezing public transportation fares, minimizing utility hikes and extending fuel tax cuts.The acting chief promised to provide over two-point-five million units of private housing and ease the burden of holding tax payments for single-home owners.Kweon also called on parliament to address the overdue tasks of reforming state pension, labor and education policies through social consensus during the remainder of the 21st National Assembly.Emphasizing that the nation is at a crossroads between making a leap forward or falling behind, Kweon urged the nation to prepare to take a third leap to become a leading nation, following the first leap that saw South Korea modernize and the second that established the country as an advanced nation.The floor leader then apologized while taking responsibility for causing concern due to the party's internal strife and delays in the normalization of parliament, pledging to keep in mind his original goals and serve the will of the people.