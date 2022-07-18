Official: Much of Deported Sailors' Testimonies on Killings Inconsistent

Photo : YONHAP News

Much of the testimonies of two North Korean sailors who were deported in 2019 despite wishing to defect were reportedly inconsistent, including a discrepancy in the number of people they had allegedly killed before crossing the border.Citing an identified high-level government official on Thursday, Yonhap News Agency said the two men gave differing statements regarding the names of those killed, and it was unclear whether there were 15 or 16 victims. There were also differences in how they killed the crew members.The official said that based on intelligence, the sailors are believed to have been executed days after the deportation.The Yoon Suk Yeol administration reportedly believes the former Moon Jae-in government had closed the case early without an investigation into their vessel, where the murders allegedly took place.Amid efforts to sustain a reconciliatory mood with the North at the time, the Moon government reportedly invited regime leader Kim Jong-un to attend a special summit with Southeast Asian nations just two hours after notifying the regime of its intent to deport the sailors.