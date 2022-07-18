S. Korea, US to revive joint 'Ulchi' Military Drills

Photo : YONHAP News

A joint South Korea-U.S. military drill will be held next month, essentially resuming their Ulchi Freedom Guardian(UFG) exercise five years after scrapping them to help foster inter-Korean relations.The defense ministry said on Thursday that the drills, set for August 22 to September 1, will be conducted similarly to previous UFG drills involving real maneuvers, but under a different name.Deputy ministry spokesperson Moon Hong-sik said talks are underway with the U.S. to decide on the new designation.He explained that changing the names of theater-level joint South Korea-U.S. drills is one of the Yoon administration's national tasks. The new name will likely be “Ulchi Freedom Shield” or include the word “alliance.”The annual Ulchi civil defense exercise will also occur at full scale during the same period as the joint drills, according to the interior ministry. The exercise is a government-level emergency training exercise that aims to effectively counter national emergencies and protect citizens.