Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean golfer with a developmental disability was crowned the inaugural champion of a tournament for golfers with physical, visual and intellectual impairments launched by the U.S. Golf Association.Lee Seung-min, who was diagnosed with autism, won the first U.S. Adaptive Open at Pinehurst Resort in the U.S. state of North Carolina on Wednesday, defeating Swede Felix Norrman with birdie-par in a two-hole playoff.The 25-year-old Lee shot the third and final round one under par, advancing to the playoff after tying against the Swedish golfer with an overall score of three under par.Since earning full membership in the Korea Professional Golfers' Association in 2017, Lee has made the cut at the DB Insurance Promy Open in 2018 and at the SK Telecom Open in 2022.