Hyundai Motor's Q2 Operating Profit Hits Record High

Photo : YONHAP News

Hyundai Motor has posted a record performance in the second quarter despite adverse conditions such as higher raw material prices and chip shortages.The carmaker on Thursday disclosed a tentative estimate of nearly three trillion won in second-quarter operating profit, the highest quarterly result since 2010 when new accounting standards were introduced. The previous record was two-point-five trillion won from the second quarter of 2012.The record operating profit is up 58 percent from the same period last year and is considered an "earnings surprise," exceeding market forecasts.Hyundai said that despite a decline in sales on-year in the April-to-June period due to supply disruptions, operating profit increased thanks to an improved sales mix and exchange rate effects.The sales mix focused on selling high-profit autos such as SUVs, midsize luxury sedans and eco-friendly vehicles.However, the carmaker predicts challenging business conditions to continue amid geopolitical risks and the resurgence of COVID-19.