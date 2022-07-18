Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Fmr. Presidential Office to Turn Into Multicultural Complex

Written: 2022-07-21 15:45:16Updated: 2022-07-21 15:48:38

Fmr. Presidential Office to Turn Into Multicultural Complex

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to turn the former presidential office compound of Cheong Wa Dae into a multicultural complex that combines various forms of art after successfully opening the facility to the public in May.

Culture minister Park Bo-gyoon briefed the top office on the plan on Thursday, saying that the ministry will transform the space into a landmark that embraces art, nature and history.

Utilizing cultural assets including over 600 works of art, 50-thousand trees and traces of past presidents, the former presidential office will be remodeled into an art complex, an arboretum and a historical site.

Park said that the ministry will work with civilian experts on planning and operation to ensure a transformation that harmonizes conservation and exhibition.

The main building of Cheong Wa Dae and the presidential residence will be used as a permanent art exhibition hall, a move referential to the Palace of Versailles in France, where history and art are harmonized.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >