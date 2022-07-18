Foreign Minister Considers Possible Visit to China Next Month

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul’s foreign ministry is in talks with Beijing on Minister Park Jin's first visit to China next month, when the two countries commemorate the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations.In a regular briefing on Thursday, ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam said the two sides are engaging in diplomatic discussions to fine-tune the specific timeline and venue for Park’s visit, in consideration of major plans at home and abroad as well as a resurgence of COVID-19 infections.Park was invited by his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi to visit China during their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Bali, Indonesia, earlier this month.If Park visits China, he will likely meet with Wang in a city far from Beijing, as visiting foreign dignitaries now attend meetings in cities other than the capital due to quarantine issues.In April of last year, then-South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong held talks with Wang in the coastal city of Xiamen in Fujian Province.Park’s trip to China, if it takes place, will mark the first China visit by a high-ranking official from the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.