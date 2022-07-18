Menu Content

Politics

Rival Parties Fail Again to Agree on Parliamentary Committee Formation

Written: 2022-07-21 19:13:12Updated: 2022-07-21 19:18:42

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) and the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) have failed, yet again, to reach an agreement on finalizing the members of parliamentary committees for the second half of the year.
 
PPP acting chief and floor leader Kweon Seong-dong and DP floor leader Park Hong-keun discussed the thorny issue for 45 minutes at the office of National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo on Thursday afternoon, but they were unable to come to an agreement.
 
After the talks broke down, Kweon told reporters that the two sides will meet again at the same venue on Friday morning and try to hammer out a compromise.
 
Park said they exchanged candid views but they had yet to narrow their differences. He added the National Assembly Speaker will convene the plenary session temporarily on Friday afternoon if the two sides reach a final agreement in the morning.
 
The rival parties are reportedly at odds over which party will lead key committees including the Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee.
 
Earlier on Monday, the two parties promised to actively cooperate to wrap up negotiations over the arrangement by Thursday, but failed to meet the deadline.
