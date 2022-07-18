Menu Content

Defense Minister, New U.S. Ambassador Agree to Enhance Ties

Written: 2022-07-21 19:18:38Updated: 2022-07-21 19:21:25

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean defense minister Lee Jong-sup and new U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Philip Goldberg have agreed to closely work on bilateral security issues.
 
According to the Ministry of National Defense, Lee held a meeting with Goldberg on Thursday and exchanged views on how to enhance the South Korea-U.S. alliance.
 
Lee congratulated Goldberg on his appointment as ambassador and asked him to serve as a bridge between their countries amid efforts to elevate their bilateral relations to a “global comprehensive strategic alliance,” the ministry said.
 
In response, Goldberg noted that now is an important period for security on the Korean Peninsula and expressed his commitment to closely communicate with the Seoul government to promote prosperity and security of the two countries. 

The U.S. diplomat began his duty as the ambassador earlier this month.
