Yoon Calls for Building Relationship of Trust with Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has ordered the foreign ministry to pursue diplomacy with four major nations – the U.S., Japan, China and Russia – with a solid South Korea-U.S. alliance at the center.Presidential spokesperson Kang In-sun said Yoon issued the order on Thursday while receiving a policy briefing from foreign minister Park Jin.Regarding South Korea-Japan relations, Yoon called for building a trusting relationship that serves the common interests of the two nations.According to the presidential office, Yoon also asked Park to maximize the national interest by expanding the country's diplomatic horizons in Asia, the Middle East, Europe, Africa and Latin America.The president also stressed "economic diplomacy,” saying that he will make a visit anywhere if it helps the economy.Additionally, President Yoon asked Park to make the utmost effort to win the bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan.