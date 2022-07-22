Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Yoon Calls for Building Relationship of Trust with Japan

Written: 2022-07-22 08:12:15Updated: 2022-07-22 10:09:30

Yoon Calls for Building Relationship of Trust with Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has ordered the foreign ministry to pursue diplomacy with four major nations – the U.S., Japan, China and Russia – with a solid South Korea-U.S. alliance at the center.

Presidential spokesperson Kang In-sun said Yoon issued the order on Thursday while receiving a policy briefing from foreign minister Park Jin.

Regarding South Korea-Japan relations, Yoon called for building a trusting relationship that serves the common interests of the two nations.

According to the presidential office, Yoon also asked Park to maximize the national interest by expanding the country's diplomatic horizons in Asia, the Middle East, Europe, Africa and Latin America.

The president also stressed "economic diplomacy,” saying that he will make a visit anywhere if it helps the economy.

Additionally, President Yoon asked Park to make the utmost effort to win the bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >