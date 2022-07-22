Producer Prices Rise for Sixth Straight Month in June

Photo : YONHAP News

Producer prices rose for the sixth consecutive month in June, with the pace of the increase slowing.According to the Bank of Korea on Friday, the producer price index for all commodities and services stood at 120-point-04 last month, up zero-point-five percent from a month earlier.The index, a key barometer of future inflation, has grown for six straight months, but the growth pace has slowed from one-point-six percent in April and zero-point-seven percent in May.Compared to a year earlier, however, the index jumped nine-point-nine percent.Son Jin-sik, a senior official of the central bank, said the price increases in both crude oil and raw materials boosted the producer prices in March and April, but the growth pace of producer prices slowed in June as the prices of metals and some other raw materials dropped in the month.The prices of agricultural and fishery products rose by one-point-two percent and three percent on-month in June, respectively, but livestock prices dropped one-point-one percent.The prices of industrial products gained zero-point-seven percent from a month ago, with the prices of oil and coal products jumping four-point-seven percent. Service prices rose zero-point-two percent.