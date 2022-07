Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement on Thursday that President Biden tested positive for the virus that morning, describing his symptoms as “very mild.”The press secretary said Biden will keep working at the White House in isolation.The president's physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, said that Biden tested positive for the virus in a rapid antigen screening on Thursday morning and a follow-up PCR test was also positive.O'Connor said Biden had a runny nose, fatigue and an occasional dry cough, which started Wednesday evening.The presidential physician said Biden has begun taking the antiviral treatment Paxlovid.