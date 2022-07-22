Samsung Electronics Plans to Build 11 Chip Plants in Texas

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics is reportedly pursuing a major possible expansion of semiconductor manufacturing facilities in Texas.According to Samsung's potential investment plans recently submitted to the Texas Comptroller's office and made public on Wednesday, Samsung plans to invest nearly 200 billion U.S. dollars to build eleven new chip plants in the U.S. state over the next two decades.The Wall Street Journal and local media outlets in Texas reported on Thursday that Samsung plans to build two new plants in Austin and nine in Taylor in Texas.The South Korean tech giant already has two semiconductor plants in Austin and is in the process of building a new 17 billion-dollar plant in Taylor to make advanced chips.According to Samsung's applications for tax breaks for the potential eleven plants, the firm said it would invest 167-point-six billion dollars in nine new plants in Taylor and 24-point-five billion dollars in two plants in Austin.Samsung reportedly plans to create ten-thousand jobs with the combined investment of 192-point-one billion dollars, or 252-point-six trillion won.