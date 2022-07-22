ECB Raises Interest Rates by 0.5% in First Hike Since 2011

Photo : YONHAP News

The European Central Bank(ECB) raised interest rates by a half-percentage point on Thursday in a bigger-than-expected move amid soaring prices.The central bank raised the main policy rate by 50 basis points to zero-point-five percent, ending the era of the negative rate in the bloc as the deposit rate rises to zero percent.It marks the first time in eleven years since July 2011 the ECB has raised rates.Last month, the central bank indicated that it would increase rates by a smaller margin of zero-point-25 percentage points, but took a "big step" on Thursday in an apparent move to contain inflation.Announcing the rate hike, ECB President Christine Lagarde said at a press conference on Thursday that inflation continues to be undesirably high and is expected to stay above the bank’s target for some time.The latest move will put an end to the era of the zero percent rate in the bloc, whose main lending rate had been set at zero for about six years since March 2016.