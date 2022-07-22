COVID-19 Resurgence Response to focus on Administering Fourth Vaccine

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to focus its quarantine capabilities on administering the fourth COVID-19 vaccine as the resurgence of COVID-19 continues.Interior and safety minister Lee Sang-min announced the decision on Friday in his opening remarks of a government meeting on COVID-19 responses, noting the latest daily tally of some 68-thousand marks an increase of nine-point-five times from four weeks ago.Minister Lee said that the government will take preemptive measures to deal with the upsurge by securing additional hospital beds and treatment, increasing testing capacity and enhancing the supply management of cold medicine.In particular, the minister pledged that the government will focus its quarantine capabilities on providing those eligible with a fourth COVID-19 vaccine, the second booster shot, which can lower the risks of serious illness and death.The fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot was made available to more people on Monday, including those aged 50 and older and people aged 18 and older who have underlying health conditions.Lee said that the local governments will actively promote the fourth shots for those in their 50s at industrial complexes and crowded commercial facilities.For those aged 18 and older who have underlying health conditions, the government will ensure that medical institutions will provide related information and guidance for the group.