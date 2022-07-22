Pres. Yoon Says Revised Tax Code Aimed at Lessening Middle and Working Classes' Tax Burdens

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has stressed that the government’s new tax plan is aimed at lessening tax burdens on the middle and working class.Yoon unveiled the view on Friday to reporters on his way to work when asked to comment on concerns that the government’s revised tax code could lead to a shortfall in tax revenues.The president also said revisions were made to the corporate tax structure in line with international standards for the purpose of strengthening South Korean firms’ global competitiveness as increased domestic investment drives growth.On the government tax plan lowering real estate taxes, Yoon said the aim is to normalize what he called “punitive” taxing.In revamping property taxes, the government is basing comprehensive real estate holding taxes on the combined value of property owned instead of the number of units. Heavy taxation on multiple home owners will also be scrapped.Asked about a possible pardon for former President Lee Myung-bak, Yoon said that he will make a careful decision in a future-oriented way that also takes into account public sentiment.