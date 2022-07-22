Japan Renews Claims over Dokdo for 18th Year

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan has renewed claims to South Korea’s easternmost islets of Dokdo in the East Sea for the 18th year in its 2022 defense white paper.The Japanese government adopted the paper that included such assertions during a Cabinet meeting on Friday.The paper stipulated that territorial issues remain unresolved over the Kuril Islands and Takeshima, the Japanese name for Dokdo, and included a map marking the South Korean islets as Japanese territory.Unlike previous years, the paper said South Korea-Japan cooperation is becoming increasingly important as the security climate surrounding the two countries aggravates and becomes more complex.Still, the paper once again called on Seoul to take appropriate measures so that bilateral cooperation and three-way cooperation with the U.S. will not be harmed by what it called the South Korean authorities' “negative measures.”Among such moves, Tokyo cited the South Korean Navy’s drills held around the Dokdo islets and Seoul’s indefinite suspension of an intelligence-sharing pact known as the General Security of Military Information Agreement, or GSOMIA.