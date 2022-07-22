Gov't Conducts Raid to Recover Rare Book on Hangeul System

Photo : YONHAP News

The Cultural Heritage Administration(CHA) was found to have searched three locations in an attempt to recover a rare version of "Hunminjeongeum Haerye," a comprehensive book on the Korean alphabet, or Hangeul, system.According to the cultural sector on Thursday, the agency combed through three sites in the city of Sangju in May, including the residence and office of Bae Ik-gi, an antique book dealer who has in his possession the Sangju edition of "Hunminjeongeum Haerye.” Located in North Gyeongsang Province, the city is where the rare version was found.The agency conducted the search for roughly five hours after receiving a tip on the whereabouts of the Sangju edition, but failed to find it.Bae told Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency that the CHA searched through his house and office without any prior notice, claiming that proprietary issues will eventually be resolved without having to mobilize personnel to undertake such measures, apparently referring to the agency’s search.The CHA has continuously expressed intent to retrieve the Sangju edition since the Supreme Court ruled against Bae in 2019, granting the government ownership of the book. With Bae's continual refusal to hand it over, Thursday marked the first time the agency acted on the intent to retrieve it. Bae has been demanding 100 billion won in compensation for turning over the book.