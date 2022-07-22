Parties Reach Deal on Committee Formation, Ending 53-Day Row

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival political parties on Friday reached an agreement on the organization of standing committees for the second half of the 21st National Assembly, ending a 53-day vacuum in parliament.Ruling People Power Party(PPP) acting chief and floor leader Kweon Seong-dong and main opposition Democratic Party(DP) floor leader Park Hong-keun as well as Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo signed the agreement.This allows committees to officially convene again for the first time since the end of formal sessions for the first half of parliament on May 30.The DP will take chairs for eleven committees, including that of the Special Committee on Budget and Accounts, while the PPP will helm seven others including the powerful Legislation and Judiciary Committee.The two sides will take turns heading the Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee and the Public Administration and Security Committee after one year. Helming the two committees was at the center of the bipartisan standoff in the final moment of negotiations.As per an agreement between the parties to launch three special committees on reforms of the judiciary, politics and the state pension, the DP will head the judicial reform panel, with each party taking half of the 12 total seats.The National Assembly will begin interpellation sessions of government agencies on Monday, with a plenary session slated for August 2 for parliament to handle pending livelihood-related bills.