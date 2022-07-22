China Continues to Express Opposition to S. Korea Joining Chip 4

Photo : YONHAP News

China continues to convey its opposition to South Korea joining the U.S.-led semiconductor alliance known as the “Chip 4.”A Chinese economic daily quoted commerce ministry spokesperson Shu Jueting as saying on Thursday that in establishing a cooperation framework, inclusiveness and openness must be maintained while not discriminating against others.She made the remark after being asked to comment on reports that the U.S. hopes Seoul will take part in the Chip 4 framework.Her comments came as Chinese government officials have recently expressed Beijing’s opposition to South Korea’s participation in the computer chip alliance.Earlier on Monday, foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters that the U.S.’ move to form such an alliance goes against the trend of the times as the global economy has become deeply integrated, adding that the initiative will inevitably fail.He then expressed hope that related parties will take steps that help protect the global industry and supply chains of semiconductors based on fair market principles, virtually conveying China’s opposition to South Korea’s participation in Chip 4.Washington reportedly requested that Seoul give a reply on whether it will join the alliance by the end of August.