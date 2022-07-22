Ministry Strongly Protests Tokyo's Claims over Dokdo Islets

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry strongly protested claims made by Japan over South Korea's easternmost Dokdo islets in its annual defense white paper, calling for an immediate retraction.In a statement issued by spokesperson Choi Young-sam on Friday, the ministry accused Tokyo of repeating its unjust claims of sovereignty over the islets, which are South Korean territory historically, geographically, and by international law.The spokesperson said that repeatedly making such claims is detrimental to efforts to build future-oriented bilateral relations.Seoul also pledged to sternly respond to any type of provocation by Tokyo pertaining to the islets.Meanwhile, the acting director-general for the ministry's Asian and Pacific Affairs Bureau summoned Makoto Hayashi, the Japanese Embassy's minister for political affairs, to lodge a formal protest.Earlier, Japan's Fumio Kishida Cabinet adopted the latest version of the paper, in which Tokyo laid claims over Dokdo for the 18th consecutive year.