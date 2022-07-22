Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Foreign Ministry Pledges to Communicate with Sex Slavery Victims after Criticism over 2015 Deal

Written: 2022-07-22 13:27:39Updated: 2022-07-22 13:47:31

Foreign Ministry Pledges to Communicate with Sex Slavery Victims after Criticism over 2015 Deal

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry pledged to continue listening to and communicating with South Korean victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery after a prominent survivor slammed the 2015 settlement between Seoul and Tokyo on compensation for the victims, calling it invalid.

Asked on Thursday how the government plans to persuade victim-turned-activist Lee Yong-soo, a ministry official said foreign minister Park Jin had emphasized that the spirit of the agreement is important.

During his visit to Tokyo earlier this week, Park paid a courtesy call to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, where he said Seoul respects the 2015 deal as a formal agreement and hopes to settle issues based on its spirit.

Lee issued a statement in response, arguing that the agreement is invalid and accusing the government of forcing the victims to accept what she said was a deceitful agreement.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >