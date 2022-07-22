Yoon Urges Airtight Missile Defense, Normalizing Drills with US

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol called for an airtight and effective missile defense system to respond to North Korean threats during a policy briefing by the defense ministry on Friday.According to presidential spokesperson Kang In-sun, Yoon gave the order to defense minister Lee Jong-sup during the briefing while also asking the ministry to normalize field maneuver exercises with the U.S.Yoon specifically requested the smooth execution of the Ulchi Freedom Shield, the new name for the allies' combined exercise that was suspended in 2017.The president also asked the ministry to work on technology-based defense reforms by incorporating artificial intelligence and stepping up digital cyber education at military academies.He also urged the ministry to successfully realize his campaign pledge promising conscripts two million won in monthly wages while continuing to improve the barracks culture so that military service can be a safe and productive time for those serving.