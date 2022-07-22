Rainy Season Nears End with Final Monsoon Rains This Weekend

Photo : YONHAP News

This weekend will see the final rains of the monsoon season.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), rain is expected from Saturday evening or night, starting on the county's west coast as a low pressure front that developed in China approaches the Korean Peninsula.Rainfall will spread to the eastern regions as the low pressure pushes eastward.The KMA said precipitation will let up on Sunday, again starting in the west. It added, however, that light rain may persist through Monday if the low atmospheric pressure shifts eastward at a slower than expected pace.The forecast expects five to 20 millimeters in eastern Gangwon and North Gyeongsang provinces while the rest of the country will see ten to 50 millimeters.The weather agency predicts this year's monsoon season will be over by next Wednesday. This year, the rainy season kicked off on June 21 on Jeju Island, hitting the southern and central areas two days later.The rainy season will now give way to the peak summer heat, with sweltering temperatures and tropical nights expected to persist starting next week.The KMA cautioned that sporadic showers will still continue and called for sufficient preparation.