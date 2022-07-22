Yoon Calls for 'Audacious Plan' as Incentive for N. Korea's Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol called on the unification ministry to prepare realistic measures to implement an “audacious” proposal for North Korea in the event the regime accepts denuclearization.According to a deputy spokesperson for the top office, Yoon made the call on Friday during a policy briefing by unification minister Kwon Young-se, who was also told to step up efforts on the development, evaluation and analysis of unification strategies.The president's “audacious plan" was first unveiled in his inauguration speech in May as a key aspect of his North Korea policy. The plan entails providing step-by-step economic support and security guarantees that correspond to the significance of the denuclearization measures Pyongyang decides to pursue.In the briefing, Yoon said the unification ministry must first be fully aware that it is the government agency tasked with realizing Articles Three and Four of the Constitution, which state that the Republic of Korea consists of the entire peninsula and will strive for peaceful unification based on the principles of a free democracy.Yoon explained that this means the people of both Koreas should take center stage in the unification process and to that end, the president said a North Korean human rights foundation should be swiftly established.He also stressed the importance of multifaceted inter-Korean cooperation including humanitarian, cultural, sports and media exchanges as well as communication between South and North Korean youths.