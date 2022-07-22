New Anti-terrorism Measures Devised as Concerns Grow

Photo : YONHAP News

The government had decided to implement an early warning system managed by a special anti-terrorism unit amid concerns that the threat of an attack is likely to increase in the second half of the year.In a committee meeting on terrorism policies on Friday, the government explained that the Middle East and Africa may see an expansion of Islamic extremism on the back of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has weakened Russia's counter-terrorism activities and hiked up grain prices.They added that the global easing of quarantine measures and travel restrictions facilitates the possible entry of terrorists into the country while financial support for radical groups expands and cyber threats from North Korea increase.In response, the government vowed to establish six key tasks against the threats, such as maintaining an early warning system for signs of domestic and international terrorism and the establishment of a new unit under the Chemical, Biological and Radiological Defense Command to counter such threats.