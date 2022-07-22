S. Korean Men's, Women's Fencing Teams Clinch Gold at World Championships

South Korea's men's sabre fencing team has clinched gold at the 2022 Cairo Fencing World Championships in the team event.
The men's sabre team, consisting of Kim Jung-hwan, Gu Bon-gil, Oh Sang-uk, and Kim Jun-ho, took the title after defeating Hungary 45 to 37 in the finals on Friday.
The team, dubbed the “Fencing Avengers,” now has won the World Championships four times in a row, following the 2017, 2018 and 2019 competitions.
Meanwhile, the women's épée team experienced the thrill of winning its first team event at the World Championships.
The team, composed of Song Se-ra, Kang Young-mi, Choi In-jeong and Lee Hye-in defeated Italy 45 to 37 in the last round of the tournament.
With that, Song Se-ra, who previously won a gold medal in the individual épée event, has become the first Korean female athlete to win two World Championship titles.