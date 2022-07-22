S. Korean Men's, Women's Fencing Teams Clinch Gold at World Championships

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's men's sabre fencing team has clinched gold at the 2022 Cairo Fencing World Championships in the team event.The men's sabre team, consisting of Kim Jung-hwan, Gu Bon-gil, Oh Sang-uk, and Kim Jun-ho, took the title after defeating Hungary 45 to 37 in the finals on Friday.The team, dubbed the “Fencing Avengers,” now has won the World Championships four times in a row, following the 2017, 2018 and 2019 competitions.Meanwhile, the women's épée team experienced the thrill of winning its first team event at the World Championships.The team, composed of Song Se-ra, Kang Young-mi, Choi In-jeong and Lee Hye-in defeated Italy 45 to 37 in the last round of the tournament.With that, Song Se-ra, who previously won a gold medal in the individual épée event, has become the first Korean female athlete to win two World Championship titles.