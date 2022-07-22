Gov't Holds Meeting as Japan OKs Release of Fukushima Water

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has held an emergency meeting on Friday after Japan officially approved plans to release treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima power plant into the Pacific Ocean.Representatives from all related branches of the government, including the foreign, environment and welfare ministries, took part in the gathering.The government said that concerns regarding the release of the water will be delivered through bilateral channels and that they will ask for comprehensive data and analysis from Japan to review the safety of the release.The government also said it plans to boost its domestic maritime radiation monitoring system as well as clearly communicate with the public, while maintaining international cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency.Earlier, Japan's nuclear regulators approved plans to release the water that was used to cool the reactors in the aftermath of the nuclear disaster in 2011, deeming the water, which contains traces of tritium, safe.