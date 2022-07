Photo : YONHAP News

Subcontract workers at Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering(DSME) agreed to end their 51-day strike on Friday after reaching a partial deal with management in labor talks.Unionized subcontract workers at the DSME shipyard on Geoje Island will return to work, even as they have yet to resolve the issue of a damages suit against the strikers.The labor and management said they resumed their protracted negotiations at 8 a.m. and struck a deal at around 4 p.m. on Friday following an agreement on the employment succession of some subcontract workers, without disclosing details.The two sides agreed on a four-point-five percent wage hike, with the management also promising to pay a vacation stipend for major holidays and summer vacations.