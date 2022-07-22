Defense Ministry Summons Japanese Attache to Protest Japan's Dokdo Claims

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean defense ministry has summoned a Japanese defense envoy to lodge its protest against Japan's renewed claims over South Korea's Dokdo islets stated in its latest defense white paper.The ministry said it summoned Takao Nakashima, a defense attaché at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul and strongly protested against Tokyo's territorial claims.The ministry also urged Japan to immediately to take corrective measures and cease its claims.The ministry said it strongly protested renewed claims by that Tokyo its unjust territorial claims to Dokdo, which is clearly the South Korean territory, historically, geographically and by international law.The defense ministry added that it also expressed deep regret over Japan continuing its unilateral claims regarding defense issues between the two nations, calling for an immediate measure to correct them.