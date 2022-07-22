Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Defense Ministry Summons Japanese Attache to Protest Japan's Dokdo Claims

Written: 2022-07-22 18:43:16Updated: 2022-07-22 18:46:12

Defense Ministry Summons Japanese Attache to Protest Japan's Dokdo Claims

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean defense ministry has summoned a Japanese defense envoy to lodge its protest against Japan's renewed claims over South Korea's Dokdo islets stated in its latest defense white paper.

The ministry said it summoned Takao Nakashima, a defense attaché at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul and strongly protested against Tokyo's territorial claims.

The ministry also urged Japan to immediately to take corrective measures and cease its claims. 

The ministry said it strongly protested renewed claims by that Tokyo its unjust territorial claims to Dokdo, which is clearly the South Korean territory, historically, geographically and by international law. 

The defense ministry added that it also expressed deep regret over Japan continuing its unilateral claims regarding defense issues between the two nations, calling for an immediate measure to correct them.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >