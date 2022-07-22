Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

China to Extend Anti-Dumping Duties Steel from S. Korea, Japan, EU

Written: 2022-07-22 18:49:16Updated: 2022-07-22 18:56:14

China to Extend Anti-Dumping Duties Steel from S. Korea, Japan, EU

Photo : YONHAP News

China has reportedly announced that it will extend anti-dumping duties on steep products imported from South Korea, Japan and the European Union(EU) for five years.

According to Reuters, China's Commerce Ministry said in a statement on Friday that it will extend the duties on grain oriented flat-rolled electrical steel imported from the countries and the EU. 

The five-year extension on the duties will reportedly begin from July 23. 

China's anti-dumping rates are set at 39-point-three percent for imports from South Korea and 39 to 45-point-seven percent for Japanese products and 46-point-three percent for EU firms.

China reportedly launched a fresh anti-dumping investigation in July last year immediately after their expiration. 

Chinese steelmakers have been claiming that lifting the tariffs would lead to further dumping and hurt the domestic steel industry.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >