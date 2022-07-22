China to Extend Anti-Dumping Duties Steel from S. Korea, Japan, EU

Photo : YONHAP News

China has reportedly announced that it will extend anti-dumping duties on steep products imported from South Korea, Japan and the European Union(EU) for five years.According to Reuters, China's Commerce Ministry said in a statement on Friday that it will extend the duties on grain oriented flat-rolled electrical steel imported from the countries and the EU.The five-year extension on the duties will reportedly begin from July 23.China's anti-dumping rates are set at 39-point-three percent for imports from South Korea and 39 to 45-point-seven percent for Japanese products and 46-point-three percent for EU firms.China reportedly launched a fresh anti-dumping investigation in July last year immediately after their expiration.Chinese steelmakers have been claiming that lifting the tariffs would lead to further dumping and hurt the domestic steel industry.