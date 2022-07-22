N. Korea's Imports of Medical Equipment, Medicine from China Surge in June

Photo : Getty Images Bank

North Korea reportedly imported a large amount of medical equipment and medicine from China last month.Radio Free Asia(RFA) reported on Friday citing new Chinese customs data, that North Korea bought Chinese medical equipment, medicine and materials for face masks worth over three-point-five million dollars in June.The amount accounts for about 20 percent of the North's total imports from China for the month.RFA said that in contrast to the significant portion of medical equipment and medicine in June, those items were almost nonexistent among North Korea's imports in May.Flour was the second largest import item for North Korea in June, with two-point-88 million dollars' worth brought in from China.Meanwhile, the North's largest export item to China was electricity, selling one-point-88 million dollars of power in June to account for 75 percent of the total shipment to its ally.