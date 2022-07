Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has reported the highest tally of new COVID-19 cases for a Saturday in 13 weeks.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), 68-thousand-551 infections were confirmed throughout Friday, including nearly 300 from overseas.The daily average figure for the past week has again surpassed 60-thousand while the country's cumulative caseload stands at over 19 million.Of the new infections, people aged 60 and older account for 16-point-seven percent and those 18 and younger 23 percent.The number of critically ill hospitalized patients has edged up to 140, while Friday saw 30 new deaths, raising the death toll to 24-thousand-855. The overall fatality rate remains at zero-point-13 percent.