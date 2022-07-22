Menu Content

'Vaccination among N. Korean Infants Plunged due to Border Closures'

Written: 2022-07-23 13:15:59Updated: 2022-07-23 13:49:07

Photo : Getty Images Bank

Radio Free Asia said Saturday that vaccination of North Korean infants posted a sharp decline last year due to supply shortages caused by border closures.

According to World Health Organization and UNICEF data on immunization coverage, the vaccination rate of DPT, namely diphtheria, pertussis and tetanus, among North Korean infants two to six months old plunged from 98 percent in 2020 to 42 percent last year.

The immunization rate for hepatitis B dropped from 97 to 41 percent and that of polio from 98 to 17 percent.

Caroline Den Dulk, spokesperson for UNICEF East Asia Pacific, told Radio Free Asia that the decline is due to border closures that resulted in vaccine stocks running out in the country from 2020. 

She said such constraints on providing vaccines were feared to have an impact on the normally high coverage rates, and that is why UNICEF is working with the North Korean government to accelerate supply of vaccines and cold chain equipment at the moment.
