Nuke Envoys of China, Russia Hold Phone Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

The chief nuclear envoys of China and Russia held phone talks on Friday and called for attention to North Korean security concerns.According to the Chinese foreign ministry website, Liu Xiaoming, Beijing's special representative on Korean Peninsula affairs, talked on the phone with Russian deputy foreign minister Igor Morgulov and exchanged views on Korean Peninsula affairs.The Chinese ministry said the two sides agreed that maintaining peace and stability on the peninsula is in the joint interest of countries in the region and the international community, and that all concerned parties should exercise restraint and move forward together.The two sides also acknowledged that North Korea's security concerns are reasonable and justified and urged related parties to take concrete steps to foster conditions to resume meaningful dialogue.The joint call is viewed as requesting sanctions relief to resume talks on denuclearization.Beijing and Moscow have long called for eased sanctions on Pyongyang as they vetoed a UN Security Council resolution this year that sought to step up sanctions on the regime.In the phone talks, the two sides agreed to play a constructive role in the pursuit of a political resolution to Korean Peninsula issues.