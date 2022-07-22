Yoon Urges Speedy Reforms in Pensions, Labor, Education

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has called for accelerated efforts to push for reforms in the national pension and labor and education sectors, calling the task the public's command.He made the call during a Friday workshop attended by Cabinet ministers and vice ministers held in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province.According to presidential spokesperson Kang In-sun, Yoon said that key reforms must be pushed through based on principles even though they may face resistance from vested interests.The president also emphasized "speed," saying swift decision making and bold implementation is necessary to produce the best outcome.He said education and labor reforms are aimed at growing the economy and making a better society, adding that significant progress must be made.The workshop brought together some 80 senior officials including Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.