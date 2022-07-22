Menu Content

Politics

Gov't to Deal with Illegal Acts during DSME Strike in Accordance with Law

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has reiterated its stance to respond to the now-ended labor strike at Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering(DSME) in accordance with the law.

On Friday, subcontract workers at the shipbuilder agreed to end their 51-day walkout after reaching a partial deal with management.

Following the development, the labor, justice and interior ministers held a press conference Saturday, saying the latest agreement left an important precedent in resolving a labor conflict based on law and principles. They said the government will respond in the same manner in addressing illegal acts that took place during the strike.

The statement also called on Daewoo Shipbuilding and its subcontracted workers to quickly normalize business operations.

The Friday deal agreed on a wage hike and the employment succession of displaced workers, but the issue of a damages suit against the strikers has yet to be resolved.
