N. Korea Issues Warning against S. Korea-US Drill in August

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has issued a warning against a South Korea-U.S. combined exercise scheduled next month, saying that America and its followers will face serious security jitters.The North on Friday unveiled on its foreign ministry website an interview held between reporters of the Associated Press Television News and Choi Jin, deputy chair of a foreign ministry institute on disarmament and peace.The North Korean official said the U.S. and South Korea were pushing ahead with a joint military drill from August 22 and that it's clear as day the exercise, just as last time, is to train for a preemptive nuclear attack on the North.Choi particularly mentioned how the U.S. earlier vowed to provide extended deterrence for South Korea by mobilizing all means including nuclear weapons.The official warned that if Washington and its followers opt for confrontation with Pyongyang, they will face security instabilities never experienced before.Calling the U.S. a cancer to the whole Asia-Pacific and destroyer of peace and stability, the official urged the country to abandon its hostile policy against the North, saying that it is anachronistic and self-destructive.