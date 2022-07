Photo : YONHAP News

A flight by a South Korean airline connecting Incheon to Beijing resumed on Saturday for the first time in 28 months after the route was suspended in March 2020 due to the pandemic.An Asiana Airlines flight landed at Beijing Capital International Airport Saturday morning carrying 141 passengers.Pre-pandemic, some one-point-one million passengers used the Incheon-Beijing route each year but it closed in March 2020, following the outbreak of COVID-19, as the Chinese government scaled back international flights.Recently, Beijing has been easing restrictions including reducing the quarantine period on arrivals from two to three weeks to ten days.Asiana will offer one flight a week to the Chinese capital every Saturday.