Top Nuclear Envoys of S. Korea, US Hold Talks in Indonesia

Photo : KBS News

The top nuclear envoys of South Korea and the United States met in Indonesia and discussed responses to North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.According to a government official at the Foreign Ministry, South Korea's special representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Kim Gunn and his American counterpart Sung Kim held talks on Friday in Jakarta.In the meeting, the two sides reportedly shared their assessments of the recent situation on the Korean Peninsula and discussed ways to enhance cooperation in dealing with the North's nuclear and missile threats.A Foreign Ministry official said that as the Seoul government is devising a North Korea policy road map in consultation with relevant ministries and the United States, the top nuclear envoys held in-depth discussions on the road map at the latest meeting.The talks come about two weeks after they held a discussion on the sidelines of a Group of 20 foreign ministers' meeting in Bali, Indonesia.The ministry added that Seoul and Washington will maintain close communication and cooperation regarding the North Korea policy.